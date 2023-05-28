FIRE THREAT INCREASES FOR SEVERAL COUNTIES, TWO CHANCES OF 90S THIS WEEK

The same weather pattern will continue for several more days until we get a small chance of storms Thursday and Friday afternoon. Because of the very dry weather we’ve seen the last two weeks, the fire threat continues to slowly grow for many counties. All the counties besides Green Lake, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan are under higher fire levels because of the very low humidity and warm temperatures. Most of the area will reach the lower 80s with the lake shore in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

For Memorial Day, highs will still be warm in the mid to lower 80s with low humidity and calm winds. The fire threat is still expected to linger into Memorial Day so be cautious if you’re planning on burning anything. More clouds will slowly form in the coming days as temperatures warm up.

Our next weathermaker will be a weak cold front coming from the upper Plains. This will bring chances of diurnal thunderstorms starting Thursday afternoon as well as Friday afternoon. It’ll be spotty and unorganized so some areas will see rain while others will not.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-1′

TONIGHT: E 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-1′

MONDAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-1′

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm, fire threat stays. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. LOW: 50

MEMORIAL DAY: More beautiful sunshine, fire threat lingers. HIGH: 84 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, low humidity. HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Very warm and sunny, possibly first 90 degree day. HIGH: 89 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds, chance of P.M. storms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds, chance of P.M. storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooling down. HIGH: 77

