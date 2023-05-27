‘Overwhelmed with joy’: Ripon graduate crosses stage using robotic legs

Ella Weiske
Ella Weiske(WBAY)
By Emily Roberts
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ella Weiske walked across the Ripon High School graduation stage to accept her diploma... using robotic legs.

“I can feel my feet hit the floor and that just makes me happy!” Ella said. “Just to walk and physically grab my diploma–that’s going to be the best part of my day.”

Born premature, Ella lives with cerebral palsy and spends much of her time in a wheelchair. Crossing the graduation stage on her own two feet is a lifelong dream, made possible thanks to a Trexo device.

“They are robotic legs that get strapped to her legs so the beauty is when she fatigues, when her legs fatigue, when her muscles get too tight, the robot’s just keep going,” Mother Deb Weiske told Action 2 News.

Ella got a standing ovation from her fellow graduates, their friends and families, as she took those steps.

“I am overwhelmed with joy,” Ella expressed.

As we first alerted you, the robotics came with a $45,000 price tag. Ella’s family started a fundraising campaign on the “Help Hope Live” platform to raise money to buy the device. The Weiske family reached the goal by Christmas of 2022. Come mid-January, Ella started practicing with the Trexo.

Best friend Jenna Konrad is one of Ella’s biggest cheerleaders, watching her journey since kindergarten.

“I knew she’s wanted to walk and I knew she wanted to walk for graduation,” Konrad said. “Just seeing that she actually has it now and all the hard work it took to get to where she is today...- It’s amazing and magical.”

Ella isn’t putting away the Trexo device anytime soon. She plans on walking a lot more.

Her mom said, “We’d love to venture downtown Ripon and just walk and see the stores. We’d like to walk to a baseball game for her brother and just walk in which would be cool.”

With each step, Ella shines in her silver sparkly sneakers.

“She can walk and she has to have these shoes to show that she is spectacular!” Konrad exclaimed.

Watch Ripon High School’s graduation ceremony here.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Charlie Knuth has passed after a long and courageous battle
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
A former Plover youth pastor now facing child sexual assault and enticement charges from an...
Former Plover youth pastor facing child sex crime charges for incident in Fox Crossing
Angela Blaser (left) and Megan Sjostrom (right) are charged with criminal trespass and...
Two Brown County women appear in court after rowdy chase for missing daughter

Latest News

Huge crowds at Celebrate De Pere in Voyager Park 2023
Lots of attractions at Celebrate De Pere in Voyager Park
Huge crowds at Celebrate De Pere in Voyager Park 2023
“Celebrate De Pere” is in full swing
Appleton Memorial Day Event
Event for veterans in Appleton in honor of Memorial Day
Appleton Memorial Day Event
Appleton holds Memorial Day event