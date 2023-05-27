MODERATE TO HIGH FIRE THREAT OVER HOLIDAY WEEKEND, 90S POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK?

Strong high pressure over the Great Lakes continues to keep Wisconsin and multiple states very warm, sunny, and dry. Typically, thunderstorms and severe weather are very active during this time of year for many states, but this high pressure has put a halt on it. Sunshine will continue for the entire holiday weekend which hasn’t happened since 2003. The warming trend will also continue with highs in the upper 70s for Saturday, lower 80s on Sunday, then mid 80s by Monday.

Low humidity will cause very dry conditions and with the warm air in place, fire levels are higher in the moderate to high category. Oconto, Marinette, Langlade, Forest, Florence, and Waushara County are under a HIGH level while the rest of northeast Wisconsin is under a MODERATE threat. Just keep your fires handled if you plan on burning.

Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms will come Thursday afternoon as a slow moving cold front moves across the upper Midwest. Due to high pressure, this cold front will have to gain strength to push out the high pressure. Once the cold front arrives, it could create several chances of rain late next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: SSE 5-10 MPH, WAVE: SSE 5-15 KTS. 0-1″

TONIGHT: SSE 5-10 MPH, WAVE: SSE 5-10 KTS. 0-1″

SUNDAY: E 5-10 MPH, WAVE: E 5-10 KTS 0-1″

TODAY: Sunny and warmer, low humidity. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, no frost chance. LOW: 46

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, 70s lakeshore. HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm, low humidity. HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Possibly reaching 90s for many areas, humidity increases. HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, late afternoon chance for storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Maybe a chance for showers, mostly sunny. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.