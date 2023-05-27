Fire pit on deck causes damage to residence in Green Bay

Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Green Bay Metro Fire Department(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 27, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When firefighters responded to an alarm and arrived at a home at 2430 Heather Road early in the morning of Saturday, May 27, 2023, they saw fire near the top of the building.

Residents had managed to escape unharmed, and the fire was extinguished quickly, according to a press release sent by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. No damage occurred inside of the building and residents were permitted to remain in their home.

The fire was caused by a fire pit on the deck, says the statement issued by authorities. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is urging all residents to please extinguish fire pits at the end of an evening with water and monitor them for any additional flare ups.

