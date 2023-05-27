FAIR SKIES, DRY AIR, & ELEVATED FIRE RISK CONTINUES

High pressure continues to protect the Great Lakes region from any rain or active weather this long holiday weekend. Rain chances will be zero through the start of the work week and that will keep the elevated risk risk in place for the foreseeable future. There is a small chance of rain by the end of the week. Keep on watering until proven otherwise.

Temperatures away from the lake will continue to warm into the 80s with cooler 60s and 70s lakeside. Overnight lows will gradually moderate from the 40s back into the 50s and 60s during the week ahead. While some patchy frost could occur in the isolated spots tonight, the risk of that is winding down. Humidity levels are going to remain quite low through Tuesday, but there could be some dew points that climb back into the 60s in some spots by Wednesday afternoon.

A few late showers or a storm are possible late Wednesday but our region has a better chance (albeit meager) at seeing some rain and storms Thursday and Friday with a cold front. Don’t bet the farm on any significant rain just yet but at least there is a chance.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

SUNDAY: VAR 4-8 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

MONDAY: ESE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1

TONIGHT: Scattered high clouds. Cool & dry. LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 81 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. Warmer but still dry. HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A little more humid. Late shower or storm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A little cooler. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.