ESPN sources claim: Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing deal for next head coach

Bucks expected to sign Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin
Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin reacts during the second half of an NBA...
Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game while leading the team after head coach Nick Nurse stepped down for a the night to let Griffin coach against the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks are on the verge of hiring the franchise’s next head coach.

According to ESPN sources, the bucks are finalizing a deal with Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, reads a report from our affiliate WISN in Milwaukee.

WISN further states that according to ESPN, Griffin started his coaching career as an assistant for two seasons (2008-10) with the Bucks.

Before that, Griffin played nine seasons in the NBA.

The expected hiring comes after the Bucks fired their head coach Mike Budenholzer on May 4, 2023, after Milwaukee lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat.

Budenholzer led the Bucks to their first championship in 50 years back in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Charlie Knuth has passed after a long and courageous battle
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
A former Plover youth pastor now facing child sexual assault and enticement charges from an...
Former Plover youth pastor facing child sex crime charges for incident in Fox Crossing
Angela Blaser (left) and Megan Sjostrom (right) are charged with criminal trespass and...
Two Brown County women appear in court after rowdy chase for missing daughter

Latest News

Fire near the town of Gibraltar, Door County
Brushfire in Door County near explosives depot is quickly contained and extinguished
Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Fire pit on deck causes damage to residence in Green Bay
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
Drive-in movie screen
States with the most drive-in movie theaters