ESPN sources claim: Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing deal for next head coach

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks are on the verge of hiring the franchise’s next head coach.

According to ESPN sources, the bucks are finalizing a deal with Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, reads a report from our affiliate WISN in Milwaukee.

WISN further states that according to ESPN, Griffin started his coaching career as an assistant for two seasons (2008-10) with the Bucks.

Before that, Griffin played nine seasons in the NBA.

The expected hiring comes after the Bucks fired their head coach Mike Budenholzer on May 4, 2023, after Milwaukee lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat.

Budenholzer led the Bucks to their first championship in 50 years back in 2021.

