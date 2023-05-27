Charlie Knuth is dead

DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - Knuth had a rare skin disease that caused painful blisters. In 2019, Knuth was also diagnosed with lymphoma.

His mother Trisha Knuth posted a statement on Facebook in the evening of May 26, 2023, confirming her son’s passing: “Tonight at 5:19 pm... Charlie’s ferocious heat beat for the very last time. For the first time, we left the hospital without him. He peacefully and painlessly died in our arms. We are shattered and suffering.”

Race car drivers raised more than $60,000 for Knuth’s family in 2020 so he could undergo treatment for lymphoma.

Racer Andy Monday posted on Facebook back in 2020 that the total for the Charlie Knuth fundraiser was $60,671. All the proceeds went to Charlie’s family.

The post read, “The Knuth family is so grateful for the tremendous support! You all are rockstars!”

Charlie was born with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, which is also known as EB. It’s a painful disease that causes his skin to blister.

