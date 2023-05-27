Charlie Knuth is dead

Many in NE Wisconsin had been praying for the teenager
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - Knuth had a rare skin disease that caused painful blisters. In 2019, Knuth was also diagnosed with lymphoma.

His mother Trisha Knuth posted a statement on Facebook in the evening of May 26, 2023, confirming her son’s passing: “Tonight at 5:19 pm... Charlie’s ferocious heat beat for the very last time. For the first time, we left the hospital without him. He peacefully and painlessly died in our arms. We are shattered and suffering.”

Race car drivers raised more than $60,000 for Knuth’s family in 2020 so he could undergo treatment for lymphoma.

Racer Andy Monday posted on Facebook back in 2020 that the total for the Charlie Knuth fundraiser was $60,671. All the proceeds went to Charlie’s family.

The post read, “The Knuth family is so grateful for the tremendous support! You all are rockstars!”

Charlie was born with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, which is also known as EB. It’s a painful disease that causes his skin to blister.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
Fond du Lac Police investigating found body on W. Scott Street. May 23, 2023
‘Fond du Lac was always a nice town’: Neighbors stunned as police investigate body behind a home

Latest News

Dog at the Humane Society Animal Shelter in Oshkosh
Road construction in Oshkosh prevent animal adoption efforts
Dog at the Humane Society Animal Shelter in Oshkosh
Road closures are blocking animals from reaching new homes in Oshkosh
Cars in Appleton
Pack your patience when hitting the road over the holiday weekend
Cars in Appleton
Traffic is bound to hit pre pandemic levels over Memorial Day Weekend