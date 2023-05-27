“Celebrate De Pere” is in full swing

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Attractions include a children’s fishing tournament, fireworks, a classic car show, a full lineup of live music, a redneck regatta - and so much more! Many food vendors offer culinary specials.

The event takes place at Voyager Park, from May 27 to May 29, 2023.

The fireworks light off on Sunday evening, May 28, 2023. There will be a parade on Memorial Day. On each day, the weather forecast calls for sunny skies with warm temperatures during the day and cooler, crisp evenings.

