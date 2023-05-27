Brushfire in Door County near explosives depot is quickly contained and extinguished

GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WBAY) - Thick black smoke was coming from a fire that burned in the area of County Highway A and Peninsula Players Rd., in the Town of Gibraltar, on Friday, May 26, 2023, according to a written statement issued by the Gibraltar Fire - Rescue Association on their Facebook page.

Gibraltar Fire & Rescue was dispatched and crews quickly discovered that an uncontrolled brush fire was located on Juddville Rd., where a drilling and blasting company occasionally stores explosives in a locked building. At that time a Mutual Aid Box Alarm was activated for additional support.

Gibraltar Police Chief Roesch deployed his department’s drone to assess the scene for firefighters. This technology enabled command staff to size-up the scene from a safe distance and conclude that it had the potential to become a catastrophic event.

Once the scene was deemed safe, fire crews were able to rapidly contain and extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

