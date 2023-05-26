WARMING TREND & SUNNY BLUE SKY FOR HOLIDAY WEEKEND, POSSIBLE 90S NEXT WEEK

By Bo Fogal
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT
The patchy frost from this morning will probably be the last time you’ll see it this spring. That’s because we’re heading into a warming trend, just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. With high pressure parked over the Great Lakes, we’ll get a light south-southeast breeze. That wind, plus plenty of golden sunshine, has warmed the temperatures quickly already as of noon and highs will be in the 70s. Look for cooler highs in the 60s towards Lake Michigan.

As we continue to get a light south-southeast wind over the weekend, our high temperatures will slowly rise. From Sunday and beyond, inland highs will be in the 80s. Our forecast will stay mostly sunny and dry, with high pressure nearby. In fact, the forecast looks dry through next Wednesday. However, the dry conditions will keep wildfire danger elevated across northern Wisconsin. Those folks heading to their cabin or cottage during the holiday weekend, should avoid any burning while we’re in this weather pattern.

Otherwise, the forecast looks great for boating, local parades and ceremonies. Skies will be mostly clear Sunday evening with temperatures in the mid 60s during Celebrate De Pere’s fireworks show... Enjoy the nice weather!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

SATURDAY: S/SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Golden sunshine. Warmer and dry. HIGH: 74, with cooler upper 60s lakeside

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and calm. LOW: 43

SATURDAY: More sunshine. Warm again, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 77 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Quite warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm. Turning breezy. HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm. Spotty thunderstorms late. HIGH: 86

