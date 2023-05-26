UW-Health: How retirement can affect your mental health

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we near the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, UW-Health has an important message about taking care of your brain if you’re heading into retirement.

UW-Health describes some common mental health symptoms to be aware of as your journey in retirement begins. Some of those include depression, loneliness, feeling empty, isolation, and a change in sleep schedule. Dr. Alicia Ellison explains how normalizing the conversation, and taking time to prepare, can help you get into a good mental state for retirement.

“I want people to recognize their worth and how much they have left to live, that there’s so much good left in the years after retirement,” Dr. Ellison.

After retirement, there are activities and lifestyle choices that can boost mental health, like community involvement, engaging more with family, participating in creative pursuits, and continuing to stay active.

