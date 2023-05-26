Two Brown County women appear in court after rowdy chase for missing daughter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the defenders told police that she was trying to find her daughter and things got frantic and heated.

It started when police responded to a home on Hazen Road in Bellevue in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 25, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint, a 15-year-old boy woke up his parents saying two women were running through the house. One of the women was recognized as Megan Sjostrom, the other is named Angela Blaser.

37-year-old Blaser is charged with physical abuse of a child, second degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. 36-year-old Sjostrom is charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

The investigation so far revealed that Sjostrom’s daughter has a boyfriend who lives nearby and is friends with the 15-year-old boy from the Hazen Road residence. According to court records, Sjostrom couldn’t locate her daughter and tracked her to that residence on Hazen Road.

Once her daughter was found, she got in a car and Blaser drove off, almost hitting the teen’s parent in the foot, according to the criminal complaint.

The 15-year-old subsequently complained of back pain. He sustained a welt on is back and red marks on his spine. He said that Blaser shoved him into a coat rack as the women barged into the house.

The investigation also revealed that Blaser and Sjostrom are roommates.

“I am going to order that you can have contact with Angela Blaser but you may not discuss this matter. You may not talk about this case or any of the implications about it,” County Judge Cynthia Vopal stated.

Some of Blaser’s friends and family were in the courtroom today - they were disappointed with the charges brought forward against her. They said it was just a matter of a “wrong time, wrong place” situation.

Sjostrom received a $5,000 signature bond, her next court appearance is scheduled for July 28, 2023. Blaser was given a $10,000 signature bond, she is scheduled to appear in court again on August 1, 2023.

