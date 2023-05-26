Things to do this holiday weekend: May 26-29

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The weather is warming up and the grills are being fired up for Memorial Day weekend in Wisconsin. If you don’t have plans yet, here’s a look at some of the things going on around Northeast Wisconsin.

Start your Saturday off right with some fresh produce, coffee and other tasty, local treats. The Downtown Green Bay Farmer’s Market is back for the season. It runs from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

The Fox Valley will be honoring our veterans at their annual veterans memorial on Saturday at 10 a.m. The event takes place on the steps of the Outagamie County courthouse in Appleton, 320 S. Walnut St.

Also Saturday, in Oconto, they’ll be dedicating a new Potter’s Field Plaza at Evergreen Cemetery, 316 Cook Ave., at 10 a.m. It honors the memory of the hundreds of people buried in the cemetery in unmarked graves.

Celebrate De Pere gives the summer festival season going strong. The event is at Voyageur Park, 100 William St., from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fireworks are on Sunday night. Then there’s a Memorial Day parade and more activities on Monday.

This weekend is the 50th annual Maifest in Jacksonport, running both Saturday and Sunday. The festival features a parade, crafts, food, games, a 10K, a horse pull and much more. All the fun is at Lakeside Park off Highway 57 and Lake Park Dr.

The Creation Water Walk starts Saturday in Marinette and winds its way down the western shore of the Bay of Green Bay. The walk, which is to honor Wisconsin’s native tribes and Josephine Mandamin-ba, also known as “Grandmother Water Walker.” The walk ends on the banks of the Fox River by the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay on Monday.

The fourth annual Appleton Cemetery Veteran Salute Tour will take place this Sunday. People involved will form a convoy from Riverside Cemetery to St. Joseph Cemetery to Moses Montefiore Cemetery to Highland Memorial Park to St. Mary Cemetery, all between noon and 2 p.m.

