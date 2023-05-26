School fundraising for all-inclusive playground in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton elementary school is trying to make its playground more inclusive to those with disabilities.

Highlands Elementary is raising $10,000 from individuals and businesses to help pay for playground equipment to help kids with disabilities play safely. Their Fun Run last week raised $8,000 through concessions and student-run pledges.\

They also had a surprise: one donor gave $10,000! The school says it will cost around $60,000 to $80,000 total to build the playground and they’re happy to see their students take charge of the effort.

“Our sixth-grade team has really taken the lead in promoting the event, their goal was to get 500 participants this year, which they did exceed,” said Principal Kari Krueger.

“I went room to room collecting pledges....and I also supervised skits about it,” said Cooper Coenen, a sixth grade student.

The school says the playground is around a three-year project, but they hope to have something ready for the start of the school year this fall.

