Police in Wrightstown are searching for missing person Timothy Mitchell
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Mr. Mitchell is Black, 6 foot tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has brown eyes.
The Wrightstown Police Department needs your assistance in locating him.
He may be wearing a necklace and have earrings in each ear. He may be driving a 2018 Black Volkswagen Atlas with Wisconsin License Plate #ARD5310.
Timothy Mitchell has not been seen or heard from by family members since May 7th.
Anyone with information on Mr. Mitchell should contact the Wrightstown Police Department at (920) 532-6007 or Brown County Public Communication Center at (920) 391-7450
