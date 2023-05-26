Police in Wrightstown are searching for missing person Timothy Mitchell

Timothy Mitchell missing(Wrightstown Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Mr. Mitchell is Black, 6 foot tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has brown eyes.

The Wrightstown Police Department needs your assistance in locating him.

He may be wearing a necklace and have earrings in each ear. He may be driving a 2018 Black Volkswagen Atlas with Wisconsin License Plate #ARD5310.

Timothy Mitchell has not been seen or heard from by family members since May 7th.

Anyone with information on Mr. Mitchell should contact the Wrightstown Police Department at (920) 532-6007 or Brown County Public Communication Center at (920) 391-7450

