Middle schoolers clean up cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

Bay View Middle School 8th graders cleared brush, trimmed trees and cut grass
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay View Middle School students rolled up their sleeves and prepared Suamico Cemetery for visitors this Memorial Day weekend.

A group of 8th graders from the Apollo House cleared away branches and brush, trimmed trees and cut grass in the cemetery. They also placed American flags in front of grave markers as part of their community service project.

One of their teachers, Candice Perz, said, “They really have a nice ownership in this project. There are now some students who do have relatives or family friends who are buried in this cemetery, so we do have some kids that really take some personal pride in helping out this cemetery.”

teachers hope the students remember the importance of this project as they move on to high school.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
Fond du Lac Police investigating found body on W. Scott Street. May 23, 2023
‘Fond du Lac was always a nice town’: Neighbors stunned as police investigate body behind a home

Latest News

Bay View Middle School 8th graders clean up Suamico Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day
Students prepare cemetery for Memorial Day
Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff Saturday to honor Navy seaman who died at Pearl Harbor
Michael Behringer faces charges of making terrorist threats that cause public panic or fear,...
Former De Pere DQ employee accused of threatening to shoot workers
Flags planted at a ceremony
Things to do this holiday weekend: May 26-29