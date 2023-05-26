Middle schoolers clean up cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay View Middle School students rolled up their sleeves and prepared Suamico Cemetery for visitors this Memorial Day weekend.

A group of 8th graders from the Apollo House cleared away branches and brush, trimmed trees and cut grass in the cemetery. They also placed American flags in front of grave markers as part of their community service project.

One of their teachers, Candice Perz, said, “They really have a nice ownership in this project. There are now some students who do have relatives or family friends who are buried in this cemetery, so we do have some kids that really take some personal pride in helping out this cemetery.”

teachers hope the students remember the importance of this project as they move on to high school.

