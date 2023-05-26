Long sought domestic violence suspect from Fond du Lac arrested in Chicago

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Lataye D. Smith was taken into custody without incident in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, according to a written statement issued by the Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD).

The 46-year-old has been wanted on a nationwide extraditable warrant issued on January 18, 2023, for Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

The arrest was made with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, the note from FDLPD further reads.

Back on January 7, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the City of Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a domestic violence investigation when a 39-year-old female Fond du Lac resident escaped from her apartment in the 100 block of South Main Street to the safety of the police department. She had been cut multiple times by a knife.

That morning the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue transported her to St. Agnes Hospital (SSM Health) where she received treatment for what appeared to be significant, yet non-life-threatening lacerations to her neck and arms.

The 46-year-old suspect fled from the area after the violent crime and managed to escape authorities. FDLPD officers and detectives identified the suspect quickly as Lataye D. Smith.

“The arrest of Smith reflects FDLPD’s commitment to holding individuals accountable and bringing justice to the survivors and victims of violent crime. We continue to show that for those who commit violent crimes in our community, FDLPD will not rest until you are found and in custody,” Chief Aaron Goldstein said in a statement released to the media.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.