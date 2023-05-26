INTERVIEW: Green Light Metals gets green light to look for gold in Wisconsin forest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Earlier this month, the DNR gave the green light for exploratory drilling for gold to be done in the Chequamegon National Forest.

Green Light Metals has the rights to two sites in the forest, one in Marathon County, and the other in Taylor County, the latter is where they will do the drilling first.

Green Light believes the bend site in Taylor County contains an estimated 4 million tons or more of gold and copper and other metals needed for clean energy manufacturing.

Dan Colton, President and CEO Of Green Light Metals, speaks with Action 2 News in the video above.

