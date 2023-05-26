Health officials urge safety on heavily-traveled holiday weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a busy travel day Friday as thousands of people across the state hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend.

AAA estimates just over 800,000 people in the state will be traveling this year. That up over 6% from last year and just say of the record set in 2019 before the pandemic started.

Some people are flying to their holiday destinations this year, but the majority will be driving 50 miles or more. Friday is expected to be the busiest day of travel; the best times to be on the road will be in the morning and then after 6 p.m.

The vice president of travel for AAA says despite inflation, consumer spending is still strong and people want to travel.

With so many people sharing the roads, experts from U.W. Health Kids are urging drivers to be cautious.

“A lot of adults partake in alcohol, so if we can make sure we have a designated driver to mitigate the risk. We know that Wisconsin and other states are in construction season, so I think slowing down in those construction areas because they’re going to be here,” pediatric injury prevention program manager Rishelle Eithum said.

The Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign is going on through June 1, with law enforcement patrols paying extra attention to whether drivers and passengers are properly buckled and the younger passengers are secured in child car seats.

“It’s definitely important to wear your seatbelt. If you have children, making sure they’re restrained properly in that car seat. If you have questions about what kind of car seat your child should be riding in, contact your local organization to get those questions answered,” Eithum said.

