Group rescues bald eagle hit by vehicle in Kewaunee County

If all is well with the eagle, rescuers plan on releasing the eagle back to its nesting...
If all is well with the eagle, rescuers plan on releasing the eagle back to its nesting location near CTH K and Red River Lincoln Townline Rd when deemed healthy.(Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bald eagle is recovering after being hit by a vehicle, Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

The sheriff’s department said it was contacted about a bald eagle which was struck by a vehicle on Thursday. Deputies responded and found the eagle in the ditch.

A bald eagle rescue group was contacted and sent out assistance. The rescue group’s initial assessment on scene was that the eagle didn’t sustain any serious injuries other than a dented beak, however as a precaution they took the eagle back to their facility for further evaluation.

If all is well with the eagle they plan on releasing it back to its nesting location near CTH K and Red River Lincoln Townline Rd when deemed healthy.

