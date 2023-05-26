Governor Evers stops in Appleton as part of statewide pothole patrol

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Appleton on Friday, as part of his statewide pothole patrol.

This initiative is an effort to not only repair potholes, but also discuss his plans to build more bridges and highways across Wisconsin through 2025.

”Infrastructure is something that whether it’s broadband whether it’s putting or fixing our roads and fixing our potholes it is important to keep that going because our entire society relies on infrastructure whether it’s driving whether it’s flying,” Gov. Evers said.

According to the governor’s office, he’s improved more than 5,800 miles of road, and nearly 1,600 bridges since 2019.

The governor was joined by officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Evers also visited Kenosha before landing in Appleton.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.