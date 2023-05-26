Former Plover youth pastor facing child sex crime charges for incident in Fox Crossing

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Plover youth pastor now facing child sexual assault and enticement charges from an incident in the village of Fox Crossing. Police say he’s also facing similar charges in Portage County.

A criminal complaint accuses Jordan Huffman of having inappropriate conversations with an Appleton boy over Snapchat before picking him up and taking him to a hotel. The 12-year-old victim told police he had been talking with Huffman and had his location turned on in Appleton.

According to the criminal complaint, last Friday the boy said Huffman drove to his house and brought him to a hotel that’s when the victim says Huffman made him perform sexual acts. According to the complaint, the boy made an excuse that he needed to get home. As Huffman drove him home, police said the boy called police from the car.

Fox Crossing Police said officers performed a high-risk traffic stop on the suspected vehicle, and while doing so, the boy immediately got out of the car and ran back to officers. Huffman was arrested.

Further investigation into the incident brought forth additional charges filed on May 25, Fox Crossing Police said, including 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault – Sexual Contact w/ A Child Under 13, Child Enticement, and additional counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

Huffman is also currently on bond through Portage County for similar charges, according to Fox Crossing Police.

