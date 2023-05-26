Former De Pere DQ employee accused of threatening to shoot workers

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is accused of threatening former co-workers at a DQ in De Pere on Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint, the police were called to the DQ Tuesday around 5:54 p.m. The complaint states Michael Behringer was an ex-employee of a Dairy Queen in De Pere. The owner of DQ got a call from an employee, saying Behringer was in the restaurant, was yelling and said he had a gun, although no one saw a gun.

According to the complaint, Behringer allegedly told another ex-employee that he had a gun at home and was going to get it and come back.

Officers caught up to the suspect at the True North gas station parking lot, he seemed confused as to why he couldn’t be on the property. Behringer stated he was in Dairy Queen, but he didn’t create a disturbance and never mentioned a gun.

Employees at DQ said Behringer showed up twice that day and created two separate disturbances. The complaint says in one of them, he was screaming at employees to see another employee, saying that she got him fired and he wanted her to go outside and fight. The manager asked him to leave the lobby multiple times, finally got him to leave and they locked the doors.

The complaint said Behringer came back 45 minutes later, asking to talk to an employee again, when he was turned down, the complaint said he threw a handful of spoons at the employee. Behringer was pushed out of the store, and they locked the doors again.

Statements recording in the complaint said Behringer was talking to an ex-coworker after leaving, saying he had a gun at home and was going to grab it, come back, and shoot people. After hearing this, the manager called 911.

Behringer faces charges of making terrorist threats that cause public panic or fear, and disorderly conduct. He’s scheduled to appear in court on June 2.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.