SUNNY & MILD, WITH ANOTHER FROST CHANCE TONIGHT

Here comes high pressure! It’s giving us a sunny day across northeast Wisconsin. High pressure is also calming down the wind compared to yesterday. A lighter east breeze off of Lake Michigan will keep our high temperatures by the water in the upper 50s. Otherwise, folks inland will have mild highs in the 60s this afternoon.

Another bout of frost is expected tonight. It’s likely to form across the Northwoods, with lows in the 30s. While frost is less likely across eastern Wisconsin, folks living in low-lying spots, might want to cover up their cold-sensitive plants again just in case.

After tonight, we should be frost-free for the rest of spring. Our temperatures will steadily warm back up... Highs will rise into the 70s tomorrow and Saturday, with 80s on Sunday and beyond. It’s going to be a warm and pleasant Memorial Day holiday weekend. Get ready to enjoy your favorite outdoor activities!

Something to be weary of though... There’s no rain in the forecast through the middle of next week. Our developing dry streak may lead to issues with soil moisture and elevated fire danger. That’s something to keep in mind for those camping in the Northwoods this weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: SE/S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Tons of sun. A mild afternoon. Less wind. HIGH: 66, with cooler upper 50s lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Late frost NORTH. Cool and calm. LOW: 41, with 30s in the Northwoods

FRIDAY: More sunshine. Warmer, but cooler 60s lakeside. HIGH: 75 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 78 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer again, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. A stray storm is possible WEST. HIGH: 88

