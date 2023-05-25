INTERVIEW: Wisconsin marks 20 years since joining AMBER Alert Program

The state Department of Justice marks a milestone on a day of somber remembrance.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The state Department of Justice marks a milestone on a day of somber remembrance.

Today is National Missing Children’s Day and in conjunction with that, Wisconsin is holding a day of remembrance for missing persons the first time the DOJ has done that since 2019.

This year also marks 20 years since the state joined the AMBER Alert network.

Joining us in the video above is Melissa Marchant, she is the program coordinator for amber alert Wisconsin with the DOJ.

