Green Bay Fire Academy graduation ceremony

Published: May. 25, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A cohort of recruits from the Green Bay Metro Fire Academy graduated Thursday after completing the fire and EMS training course.

The event was held outside the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) public safety building, with a class size of 17 recruits graduating.

“It’s a little bittersweet just because we’ve bonded, and just had so much fun throughout the whole academy,” said Natalie Boney, newly graduated firefighter

At Thursday graduation the newly graduated firefighters demonstrated their skills for the audience.

