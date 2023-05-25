Fond du Lac fatal shooting: One suspect appears in court, another still on the run

14-year-old Parise Larry, Jr. appeared in court for another hearing; he faces homicide charges.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond Du Lac neighborhood remains on edge after a deadly shooting earlier this month at Maplewood Commons. One suspect appeared in court Thursday, but the other is still not in custody.

On Thursday, 14-year-old Parise Larry, Jr. appeared in court for another hearing; he faces homicide charges.

Larry Jr. still doesn’t have an attorney, so he’s due back in court June 9. Meanwhile, the other suspect, Antonio Johnston, is still on the run. The criminal complaint says Larry, Jr. and Johnston had a conflict with one of the shooting victims.

Twenty-year-old Tatyanna Zech was killed in the shooting, two other people were shot, and a fourth was grazed by a bullet that went into his apartment. People who live at Maplewood Commons are glad Larry Jr. is behind bars, but they say with the other suspect at large they can’t rest easy.

“I got to stand here and just let them play, I have to watch everything and everybody around before they can do anything. I got to stand watch the scenery before they can do something,” said Mocha Mac, who lives at Maplewood Commons.

Right now, police aren’t giving any updates on the search for Johnston or the condition of the other victims. If you have information, call Fond Du Lac police.

