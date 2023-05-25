FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Attorney tries to get case moved to juvenile court in deadly Fentanyl overdose case

Experts presented options in court
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo is facing charges of being party to first degree reckless homicide. Her psychologist and the director of the Department of Corrections Juvenile Office took the stand on May 24, 2023.

The psychologist discussed personal health information that is protected and can not be shared outside of the courtroom.

The second witness, Casey Gerber, is the Director at the State’s Office of Juvenile Offender Review and discussed the differences between a type one juvenile facility versus an adult prison.

She also spoke about the serious juvenile offender order.

Gerber commented as well on the clinical mental health services offered at the youth correctional facility: “Within the last several years, the division of juvenile corrections has transitioned to using a dialectical behavior therapy as the main cognitive program that’s offered. There’s also sex offender treatment and substance abuse treatment available if needed.”

Sotelo’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, June 8, 2023, as she continues to her push to have her case moved to Juvenile Court.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac Police investigating found body on W. Scott Street. May 23, 2023
‘Fond du Lac was always a nice town’: Neighbors stunned as police investigate body behind a home
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Mother of assaulted Shawano student taking legal action
The Village Board unanimously votes to pass a ordinance amendment to require a minimum six...
Ashwaubenon Village Board approves short-term rental ordinance requiring a 6-night minimum stay
Appleton Police squad cars
Appleton Police release report on use of force
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road

Latest News

Maylia Sotelo in court
15-year-old tries to get her case moved to juvenile court
Pete Buttigieg on a boat in Green Bay
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in NE Wisconsin
Lambeau Field
Green Bay is already starting preparations for the 2025 NFL Draft
Protests against transphobic comments
Audio recording proves reports of supervisor's remarks about trans people