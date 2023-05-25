FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Attorney tries to get case moved to juvenile court in deadly Fentanyl overdose case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo is facing charges of being party to first degree reckless homicide. Her psychologist and the director of the Department of Corrections Juvenile Office took the stand on May 24, 2023.

The psychologist discussed personal health information that is protected and can not be shared outside of the courtroom.

The second witness, Casey Gerber, is the Director at the State’s Office of Juvenile Offender Review and discussed the differences between a type one juvenile facility versus an adult prison.

She also spoke about the serious juvenile offender order.

Gerber commented as well on the clinical mental health services offered at the youth correctional facility: “Within the last several years, the division of juvenile corrections has transitioned to using a dialectical behavior therapy as the main cognitive program that’s offered. There’s also sex offender treatment and substance abuse treatment available if needed.”

Sotelo’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, June 8, 2023, as she continues to her push to have her case moved to Juvenile Court.

