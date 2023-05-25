DNR encouraging people to visit less-congested state properties Memorial Day Weekend

Wisconsin outdoors
Wisconsin outdoors(COURTESY: WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging people to explore less-congested state properties during Memorial Day Weekend, to avoid congestion at the most visited parks.

A media release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources states, “Wisconsin is home to 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails and several state recreation areas. There are several scenic properties where you can still find your adventure but with a smaller crowd.”

The media release provides this list:

  • Mirror Lake State Park is a prime spot for boating and swimming. Kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, canoes and pontoon boats are available for rent to get out on the namesake water. The park also features sandstone cliff ledges lining natural surface trails, a beach and an accessible pier.”
  • “For hiking, visit the miles of trails the wind through Governor Dodge State Park. The park offers easy hikes, steep hills with deep valleys, and trails for biking and horseback riding.”
  • “In the southeast, the Pike Lake Unit of Kettle Moraine State Forest is terrific for picnicking and hiking. The Ice Age Trail also travels through the Pike Lake overlook, which showcases a panoramic view of the lake.”
  • “The Great Sauk Trail is one of Wisconsin’s many rail trails. The paved asphalt trail starts at the Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area and continues 10.5 miles paralleling the Wisconsin River through Prairie du Sac and Sauk City. Enjoy beautiful views, historic towns, fishing spots and local destinations for food, drinks and music.”
  • “Visit Natural Bridge State Park to see an incredible naturally formed bridge that is thousands of years old. It’s a good one to explore for families with hikers of all ages and is less than 20 minutes from Devil’s Lake.”
  • “For stunning views off the beaten path, explore Roche-A-Cri State Park. The park protects a 300-foot-high rock outcropping and Native American petroglyphs and pictographs.”
  • “Located near Castle Rock Lake, Buckhorn State Park is a great spot for water enthusiasts, hikers, campers and nature lovers. The park and two adjacent state wildlife areas cover more than 8,000 areas to explore.”

Additional information is available in the full media release from the DNR, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
Fond du Lac Police investigating found body on W. Scott Street. May 23, 2023
‘Fond du Lac was always a nice town’: Neighbors stunned as police investigate body behind a home
Fatal crash generic
Victim from fatal crash on WIS 57 identified by authorities

Latest News

Collins Aerospace Building in Peshtigo
Collins Aerospace closing Peshtigo facility; mayor hopes building isn’t empty for long
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Reflections at Moraine Ridge has not had a new resident in almost a year and won't be changing...
Reflections at Moraine Ridge new residents ban extended following Wisconsin DHS report
Timothy Mitchell cropped
Police in Wrightstown are searching for missing person Timothy Mitchell
SMALL TOWNS: A family calls a log cabin in Kewaunee County their Paradise Farm