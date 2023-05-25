CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Fertility app shares users’ health information

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Federal Trade Commission says a fertility app is sharing private information.

The FTC is ordering Premom, a free ovulation tracker, to stop illegally sharing users’ sensitive health information.

The FTC says Premom shared users’ health data with other companies, including Google and China-based marketing firms, without permission.

Premom is promoted as a fertility calendar where users can log their periods and upload pictures of their ovulation test strips so Premom can predict their next ovulation cycle.

Illinois-based Easy Healthcare Corporation, which operates the app, is ordered to pay $200,000 in fines.

The FTC says to protect your privacy when you use any app:

Opt out of targeted ads, if you can.

Check privacy settings. If the app doesn’t need the information it collects -- especially your location -- turn it off.

Consider limiting access to only when the app is in use.

