CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Fertility app shares users’ health information

An Illinois-based operator was fined $200,000
By Tammy Elliott
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Federal Trade Commission says a fertility app is sharing private information.

The FTC is ordering Premom, a free ovulation tracker, to stop illegally sharing users’ sensitive health information.

The FTC says Premom shared users’ health data with other companies, including Google and China-based marketing firms, without permission.

Premom is promoted as a fertility calendar where users can log their periods and upload pictures of their ovulation test strips so Premom can predict their next ovulation cycle.

Illinois-based Easy Healthcare Corporation, which operates the app, is ordered to pay $200,000 in fines.

The FTC says to protect your privacy when you use any app:

  • Opt out of targeted ads, if you can.
  • Check privacy settings. If the app doesn’t need the information it collects -- especially your location -- turn it off.
  • Consider limiting access to only when the app is in use.

