Collins Aerospace closing Peshtigo facility

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Collins Aerospace announced it’s permanently closing its facility in Peshtigo.

The Maple Street plant employs about 100 people.

In a notice to the state Department of Workforce Development, the company says layoffs will start around July 28, and it expects the facility will cease all operations by mid-December.

Collins Aerospace told the state the employees will not be entitled to displace less-senior employees at other locations.

According to online job sites, the Peshtigo facility designed, constructed and certified aircraft seats.

Collins Aerospace, owned by Raytheon Technologies, has 73,000 employees at more than 300 facilities worldwide. In 2021, it generated $18.4 billion in net sales, according to its website. The company is headquartered in North Carolina.

