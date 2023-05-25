Collins Aerospace closing Peshtigo facility

Unemployment record papers
Unemployment record papers(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Collins Aerospace announced it’s permanently closing its facility in Peshtigo.

The Maple Street plant employs about 100 people.

In a notice to the state Department of Workforce Development, the company says layoffs will start around July 28, and it expects the facility will cease all operations by mid-December.

Collins Aerospace told the state the employees will not be entitled to displace less-senior employees at other locations.

According to online job sites, the Peshtigo facility designed, constructed and certified aircraft seats.

Collins Aerospace, owned by Raytheon Technologies, has 73,000 employees at more than 300 facilities worldwide. In 2021, it generated $18.4 billion in net sales, according to its website. The company is headquartered in North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac Police investigating found body on W. Scott Street. May 23, 2023
‘Fond du Lac was always a nice town’: Neighbors stunned as police investigate body behind a home
Fatal crash generic
Victim from fatal crash on WIS 57 identified by authorities
The Village Board unanimously votes to pass a ordinance amendment to require a minimum six...
Ashwaubenon Village Board approves short-term rental ordinance requiring a 6-night minimum stay
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
School Board Meeting at Washington Middle School in Green Bay
Green Bay schools hold last public forum on planned major changes

Latest News

2 1/2 week old Brooke is weighed on the butcher's scale at Main Street Market in Egg Harbor,...
Baby weighed at Egg Harbor market gets friends on Facebook
Woman using smartphone
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Fertility app shares users’ health information
Fertility app fined for sharing users' health information
School Board Meeting at Washington Middle School in Green Bay
Green Bay schools hold last public forum on planned major changes