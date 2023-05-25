CHILLY MORNING, BUT A MILDER THURSDAY AFTERNOON

As temperatures tumble tonight, it’s going to be cold enough for frost to develop across northern Wisconsin. A Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning has been issued tonight for areas near and north of Highway 64. Gardeners should protect cold-sensitive plants by covering them up, or if possible, bringing them inside. Another touch of frost is also possible in these same areas Thursday night. Farther south, while there’s no frost alerts issued, don’t be surprised if some low-lying spots get a brief “candy coating” of frost towards sunrise on Thursday.

Our temperatures will be warming back up over the next several days. That warming trend kicks off on Thursday afternoon with highs into the middle and upper 60s. Although Friday morning will be chilly once again, afternoon highs should return to the 70s. We’ll be getting into the 80s by the end of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The next several days also look very dry. There’s no significant rain in sight... that’s going to lead to elevated fire danger across the Northwoods during the long holiday weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: ENE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Frosty mainly north. Wind weakens. LOW: 39 (lower 30s NORTH)

THURSDAY: Tons of sun. A mild afternoon. Less wind. A chance of frost NORTH at night. HIGH: 66 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Golden sunshine. Warmer, but cooler air lakeside. HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: More warm sunshine. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 78 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds and very warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for storms. Still warm. HIGH: 86

