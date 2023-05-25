Baby weighed at Egg Harbor market gets friends on Facebook

2 1/2 week old Brooke is weighed on the butcher's scale at Main Street Market in Egg Harbor,...
2 1/2 week old Brooke is weighed on the butcher's scale at Main Street Market in Egg Harbor, following a family tradition(Regan Pagone)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - That’s healthy baby fat. A photo of a newborn being weighed on a butcher shop’s scale is attracting attention on Facebook.

The baby at Main Street Market in Egg Harbor weighed in at 10 pounds, 10 ounces.

Proud mom Regan Pagone says this is her family-owned grocery store, and it’s become a family tradition to weigh the new babies. “My dad (Brooke’s grandpa) is the butcher and the one weighing her on the scale,” Pagone says.

This is grandchild #6 for Pagone’s parents. Pagone adds Brooke is the biggest baby in her family so far.

Brooke is two-and-a-half weeks old.

The Facebook post has over 14,000 reactions since it was posted on Monday, including 8,600 likes and 2,300 loves.

