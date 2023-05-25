3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Steady exercise can boost pain tolerance

Woman Exercising in a Gym
Woman in gym generic
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 25, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Researchers in Norway found that people engaging in high levels of physical activity enhance their ability to absorb pain over sedentary types. Scientists surveyed more than 10,000 adult participants for more than a year, over two different time periods almost ten years apart.

The findings suggest that regular exercise can help alleviate chronic pain, the authors from the University Hospital of North Norway wrote in a report published in various medical periodicals.

In other news from the world of science: Melatonin, a relatively inexpensive over-the-counter drug well known by long distance travelers as a means to adjust to new time zones, has now been discovered to be a pregnancy protector in cows.

