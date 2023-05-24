WINDY & SHARPLY COOLER TODAY... FROST IN THE NORTH TONIGHT

As we first alerted you days ago, a cold front passed through the area last night. In its wake, we have a colder northeast wind. With wind gusts up to 35 mph, our high temperatures will only reach the low 60s, with 50s near the lakeshore.

You might smell a hint of smoke this morning. The gusty winds might mix some of the lingering wildfire smoke down towards the ground. Thankfully, the wind flow will also bring us some cleaner air later this afternoon. Our air quality will improve across all of northeast Wisconsin by this evening.

As temperatures tumble tonight, it’s going to be cold enough for frost to develop across northern Wisconsin. A Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning has been issued tonight for areas near and north of Highway 64. Gardeners should protect cold-sensitive plants by covering them up, or if possible, bringing them inside. Another touch of frost is also possible in these same areas Thursday night. Farther south, while there’s no frost alerts issued, don’t be surprised if some low-lying spots get a brief “candy coating” of frost towards sunrise tomorrow.

Our temperatures will be warming back up over the next several days. In fact, there’s plenty of 70s and 80s leading into Memorial Day. The next several days also look very dry. There’s no significant rain in sight... That’s probably going to lead to elevated fire danger across the Northwoods during the long holiday weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: NE 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-7′

THURSDAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Cooler and windy. A variable sky with only a TINY chance of a morning shower. HIGH: 60, with cooler 50s lakeside

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Frosty mainly north. Wind weakens. LOW: 42, with 30s in the Northwoods

THURSDAY: Tons of sun. A mild afternoon. Less wind. A chance of frost NORTH at night. HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Golden sunshine. Warmer, but cooler air lakeside. HIGH: 74 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: More warm sunshine. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 77 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Very warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 86

