Victim from fatal crash on WIS 57 identified by authorities

Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 76-year-old male who suffered fatal injuries as a result of the traffic crash on WIS 57 at Bayshore Park Road on Sunday, May 21st, 2023, has been identified: He is Robert Mitchell of the Village of Howard, according to a statement released by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell was traveling eastbound on Bayshore Park Road when his vehicle collided with a car driven by a 20-year-old woman shortly after noon on Sunday, May 21, 2023, according to a press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Mitchell succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The female driver of the other car and a 20-year-old passenger were able to get out of their vehicle before it caught fire. Both women were taken to a Green Bay area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the note from authorities further reads.

The crash is still under investigation by the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office – Crash Reconstruction Unit.

