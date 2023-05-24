U.S. Transportation Secretary tours Port of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Green Bay on Wednesday to get a first-hand look at the need behind a new port terminal at the mouth of the Fox River.

It was a windy day, and the waves were rather rough out on the water, but it didn’t stop Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg from getting on a boat and touring around the old Pulliam Power Plant, soon to be turned into a $25 million, state-of-the art port facility.

Action 2 News first alerted you to the news of a new port facility last October, when the county secured the last of the funds needed to make this happen with a final $10.1 million grant from President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

The design of the port will include new dock walls, dredging, filling the old slip, a rail spur and stormwater management features to allow for better movement of bulk cargo. That in itself Buttigieg says will make northeast Wisconsin economically viable in the years to come.

After getting off the boat, Buttigieg headed over to talk to local truck drivers to see how the administration can better support those who keep part of our supply chain moving.

