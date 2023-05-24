Shots fired in Fond du Lac, police looking for clues

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police are looking for witnesses and video surveillance after shots were fired in the city Tuesday night.

The first report of possible gunshots came from the area of S. Main St. and Pioneer Rd. just after 9 p.m. Police searched the area but couldn’t find any witnesses, and there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

A short time later, another call led police to the Pioneer Pit Stop BP gas station, where officers found handgun casings, but still there are no reports of injuries.

Police will be back in the area Wednesday morning searching for more evidence. They’d like to hear from anyone who has information or video that could help their investigation. Call (920) 906-5555 or the Crime Alert line, (920) 322-3740. Callers can ask to remain anonymous.

