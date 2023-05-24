Shots fired in Fond du Lac, police looking for clues

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police are looking for witnesses and video surveillance after shots were fired in the city Tuesday night.

The first report of possible gunshots came from the area of S. Main St. and Pioneer Rd. just after 9 p.m. Police searched the area but couldn’t find any witnesses, and there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

A short time later, another call led police to the Pioneer Pit Stop BP gas station, where officers found handgun casings, but still there are no reports of injuries.

Police will be back in the area Wednesday morning searching for more evidence. They’d like to hear from anyone who has information or video that could help their investigation. Call (920) 906-5555 or the Crime Alert line, (920) 322-3740. Callers can ask to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac Police investigating found body on W. Scott Street. May 23, 2023
‘Fond du Lac was always a nice town’: Neighbors stunned as police investigate body behind a home
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Mother of assaulted Shawano student taking legal action
The Village Board unanimously votes to pass a ordinance amendment to require a minimum six...
Ashwaubenon Village Board approves short-term rental ordinance requiring a 6-night minimum stay
Thumb print and magnifying glass.
New information on skull found in metal box back in 1979
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road

Latest News

Police lights
Shawano County deputy credited with saving woman, evacuating smoke-filled apartment complex
Green Bay schools hold last public forum on planned major changes
Appleton police cars block a street at night
Appleton police use of force in 2022
Ashwaubenon Village Board meeting
Ashwaubenon approves short-term rental ordinance