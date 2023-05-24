Shawano County deputy credited with saving woman, evacuating smoke-filled apartment complex

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WBAY) - A Shawano County deputy who responded to assist an elderly woman who’d fallen is being hailed as a hero after arriving on the scene and finding it much worse.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Dylan Young was on his way to help the woman Monday when more emergency calls came in saying there was smoke coming from the woman’s apartment.

Smoke was coming under the door when he arrived. He could hear the woman screaming for help and coughing. He forced his way in “and found the entire apartment to be filled with smoke.”

He took the woman to safety outside and then helped to evacuate the entire apartment complex before firefighters were on the scene.

