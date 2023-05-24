Possible weapons call investigated at Algoma High School

One witness said it may have been a paintball gun
Police lights - light bar - generic
Police lights - light bar - generic(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating reports of someone who was spotted Wednesday morning possibly carrying a weapon in the Algoma High School parking lot.

Authorities responded to a call around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday of a possible weapon offense in the City of Algoma. The information provided was that a black vehicle was traveling through the Algoma High School parking lot with what appeared to be a weapon.

According to a statement from the Algoma School District, a staff member believed to see a vehicle driving through the high school parking lot holding a firearm. While authorities were investigating, the school district said a student came forward and shared that another student brought a paintball gun Wednesday morning.

“The intentions behind this incident remain unclear, we are treating it this the utmost seriousness and taking proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our school community,” the school district said in a statement.

The school district said school counselors and staff have been briefed on the incident and are prepared to provide any necessary emotional support to students who may require it.

The school district said closely monitoring the situation and working diligently with the local authorities.

