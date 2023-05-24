INTERVIEW: Senator Tammy Baldwin on the Farmers First Act of 2023

Senator Tammy Baldwin was in town Wednesday for a variety of appearances.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
She and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg toured the port facilities in Green Bay and Fox River. She also held a roundtable with veterans to discuss issues and the recently passed PACT Act.

But we wanted to talk with her about legislation she introduced on Thursday: The Farmers First Act of 2023; bipartisan legislation to address the mental health problems in rural America.

She answers our questions in the video above.

