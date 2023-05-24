Green Bay schools hold last public forum on planned major changes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Leaders of the Green Bay Area Public School District will hold one more public forum on major changes planned for the district.
As we first alerted you, a task force came up with a master plan that includes closing some schools, moving some others, building a new elementary school, and changing the boundaries of still other schools.
District leaders say they need to make these changes because of projections there will be fewer students in Green Bay public schools in the future.
The forum is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Washington Middle School, 314 S. Baird St. Parents and others can speak for up to 3 minutes each at the forum to give feedback on the plans.
The school board will vote in June on whether to adopt the task force’s recommendations.
