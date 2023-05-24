Fox Cities Marathon announces new sponsor for its relay marathon

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Community First Fox Cities Marathon announced Wednesday that Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists (OSMS) is its new relay marathon sponsor.

The OSMS Relay Marathon is a yearly event that allows family, friends and coworkers to create teams of two to five people that run individual portions of the 26.2-mile course.

“OSMS has been a longtime supporter of the Fox Cities Marathon weekend of events and previously sponsored the Health & Wellness Expo,” explained race director, Julie Johnson. “The OSMS team has organized a number of relay teams over the years, and we’re excited to have them engaged now as a sponsor of this long-standing event.”

The OSMS Relay Marathon course starts in front of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh - Fox Cities Campus in Menasha and makes its way through seven Fox Cities communities, following the marathon course, before finishing at Riverside Park in downtown Neenah.

To register a relay team online, visit www.foxcitiesmarathon.org/registration.

