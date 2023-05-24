Farmers Market on Broadway marks 20th year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 20th season of the Farmers Market on Broadway starts Wednesday afternoon on Green Bay’s near-west side.

First Alert Weather predicts a windy start to the market when there will be 110 vendors selling vegetables, flowers, food and works of art.

The farmers market will be held every Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. through the end of September.

Broadway will be closed between Dousman and W. Walnut streets on market days.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.