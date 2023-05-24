Farmers Market on Broadway marks 20th year
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 20th season of the Farmers Market on Broadway starts Wednesday afternoon on Green Bay’s near-west side.
First Alert Weather predicts a windy start to the market when there will be 110 vendors selling vegetables, flowers, food and works of art.
The farmers market will be held every Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. through the end of September.
Broadway will be closed between Dousman and W. Walnut streets on market days.
