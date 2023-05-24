Chief Justice Roberts says Supreme Court can do more on ethics but offers no specifics

Chief Justice John Roberts seeks to assure the public about the Supreme Court's ethics at an American Law Institute event on Tuesday. (Source: Pool/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts said there is more the Supreme Court can do to “adhere to the highest standards” of ethical conduct, an acknowledgment that recent reporting about the justices’ ethical missteps is having an effect on public perception of the court.

Speaking at a law dinner Tuesday where he was honored with an award, Roberts provided no specifics but said the justices “are continuing to look at the things we can do to give practical effect to that commitment.”

He said he is “confident there are ways to do that consistent with our status as an independent branch of government and the Constitution’s separation of powers.”

The court has resisted adopting an ethics code of its own, and Roberts has raised questions about whether Congress could impose a code of conduct on the court.

All nine justices recently signed a statement of ethics that Roberts provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee. His remarks Tuesday suggested he knows that statement is not enough to quiet critics.

The chief justice’s remarks follow a series of stories, mainly by the investigative news site ProPublica, that have detailed lavish trips and other gifts provided to Justice Clarence Thomas by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.

Democrats have used the revelations to call for stronger ethics rules for the Supreme Court, and the Democratic-controlled Senate has held two hearings on ethics issues in recent weeks. Republicans have defended Thomas.

Roberts, who has led the court since 2005, also said the hardest decision he has made as chief justice was to keep protesters away from the court last year, in the wake of the leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

“The hardest decision in 18 years I had to make was whether to erect fences and barricades around the Supreme Court. I had no choice but to go ahead and do it,” he said at the American Law Institute dinner in Washington.

The fencing was removed before the court’s new term began in October.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac Police investigating found body on W. Scott Street. May 23, 2023
‘Fond du Lac was always a nice town’: Neighbors stunned as police investigate body behind a home
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Mother of assaulted Shawano student taking legal action
The Village Board unanimously votes to pass a ordinance amendment to require a minimum six...
Ashwaubenon Village Board approves short-term rental ordinance requiring a 6-night minimum stay
Thumb print and magnifying glass.
New information on skull found in metal box back in 1979
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road

Latest News

FILE - A man uses a cellphone in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. On Tuesday, May 23, 2023,...
Do not call: States sue telecom company over billions of robocalls
Chief Justice John Roberts seeks to assure the public about the Supreme Court's ethics at an...
Chief Justice Roberts discusses ethics concerns
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry
FILE - A new poll suggests that approval of the Supreme Court is declining.
Supreme Court approval declines amid controversies, poll says