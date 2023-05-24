3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Why female astronauts may be more suitable for space missions than their male counterparts

The International Space Station (ISS).
The International Space Station (ISS).(Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a simple matter of mathematics: According to NASA, the cost of getting payloads to space stations like the ISS is $93,400 per metric kilo or roughly $42,366 per pound. For the most part, women are lighter than men, so it’s just cheaper to use female astronauts.

Also, researchers from the Space Medicine Team, European Space Agency in Germany have conducted a study published in “Scientific Reports” that found female astronauts have lower water requirements for hydration, total energy expenditure, oxygen (O2) consumption, carbon dioxide (CO2) and metabolic heat production during space exploration missions compared to their male counterparts.

In the study, “Effects of body size and countermeasure exercise on estimates of life support resources during all-female crewed exploration missions,” the team utilized an approach developed to estimate the effects of body size on life support requirements in male astronauts. For all parameters at all statures, estimates for females were lower than for comparable male astronauts.

In other space news: The Perseverance Rover sends back interesting photos of an ancient riverbed on Mars.

And: LEGO announces a Perseverance Rover model.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac Police investigating found body on W. Scott Street. May 23, 2023
‘Fond du Lac was always a nice town’: Neighbors stunned as police investigate body behind a home
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Mother of assaulted Shawano student taking legal action
The Village Board unanimously votes to pass a ordinance amendment to require a minimum six...
Ashwaubenon Village Board approves short-term rental ordinance requiring a 6-night minimum stay
Appleton Police squad cars
Appleton Police release report on use of force
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road

Latest News

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Green Bay on Wednesday
U.S. Transportation Secretary tours Port of Green Bay
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Green Bay on Wednesday
U.S. Transportation Secretary tours Port of Green Bay
Action 2 News obtained an audio recording of comments made by Outagamie County Supervisor Tim...
Recording of controversial comments from Outagamie County Supervisor released
Action 2 News obtained an audio recording of comments made by Outagamie County Supervisor Tim...
Recording of controversial comments from Outagamie County Supervisor released