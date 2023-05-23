WARM TUESDAY, MUCH COOLER WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
We’re going to stay mostly sunny this afternoon but plenty of smoky haze in the air will continue to give a milky white appearance to the sky.
By David Ernst
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Look for lows tonight mainly in the 50s with some upper 40s possible. Winds stay light. Slightly warmer air builds in Tuesday with lots of low 80s expected inland and 70s near Lake Michigan. Hazy sunshine will be the general rule as smoke from western Canadian wildfires remains overhead. There is a chance that some of the smoke gets closer to the ground Tuesday evening and early Wednesday as a push of cooler air arrives from the north.

A few showers are possible early Wednesday... but the big story with it will be gusty winds and cooler air. Highs on Wednesday will probably range from the mid 50s into the mid 60s. Winds from the northeast may gust over 30 mph and there will be some building waves on the Bay and Lake Michigan. Some of us may dip into the 30s again Wednesday night.

Sprawling high pressure will take control of the region and it should keep things pretty sunny and quiet through the coming long holiday weekend. There should be less haze in the air starting Thursday. Temperatures will slowly moderate back into the 70s with some near 80° readings possible by Memorial Day.

Local fire danger may become elevated again Tuesday through Thursday due to low humidity levels across northern Wisconsin.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: NNE 20-30 KTS, WAVES: 3-5′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine. Warm again, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 83 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: An early shower possible. Breezy and much cooler. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 72 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Warm and mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 80

