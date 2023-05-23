WARM & HAZY TODAY, WINDY & MUCH COOLER TOMORROW

Smoky haze and ozone pollution will lead to poor air quality for sensitive groups through this afternoon and evening. An air quality advisory is in effect for the entire State of Wisconsin until 11 p.m. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s away with cooler 60s and 70s lakeside.

A strong cold front will push through northeast Wisconsin tonight. The arrival of cool Canadian air will cause the wind to turn to the northeast and become rather gusty. Tomorrow’s high temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees, with only 50s near the lakeshore.

As the front pushes through, there’s only a SMALL chance of a shower. Otherwise, our forecast looks very dry... There’s hardly any rain expected over the next 7-10 days. While we’ll have several “nice” weather days ahead, the extended dry weather could cause issues for farmers. We may also have some problems with elevated fire danger for those camping in the Northwoods through the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: NE 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

***SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WEDNESDAY***

TODAY: Smoky sunshine. Very warm. HIGH: 85, but cooler 60s & 70s lakeside

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Turning windy. Late clouds and a few showers. LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: An early shower is possible. Cooler and windy. Clouds and smoke decrease. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Early frost NORTH. Tons of sun. Breezy at times. HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Early frost NORTH? Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. Less wind. HIGH: 72 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine and warmer. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 77 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 82

