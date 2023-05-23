Village of Howard purchases 113 acres of wetlands

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - The village of Howard is celebrating the acquisition of a major piece of land that will further the preservation of wetlands around the Bay of Green Bay.

Thanks to a grant from the DNR’s stewardship program and contributions from Ducks Unlimited and the Nelson Family Fund, the village of Howard has purchased 113 acres of wetlands, adjacent to the Ken Euers Nature Area. As public property, kayakers, nature lovers, and birders are welcome at the Duck Creek Conservation Corridor.

“The location here, the Ken Euers Park which is adjacent to the conservation corridor we’re talking about today is actually the #12 birding hot spot in the state of Wisconsin right now, so this overall, hundreds of locations in the state, so we have something really special and something really precious here that we want to announce to the world, we want to bring our guest tourists and nature lovers out here,” said Nancy Nabak, Bird City Green Bay Representative.

Since the Duck Creek Conservation Corridor is an emergent marsh, the public is welcome to access the land via kayak, launched at Deerfield Docks.

