Village of Howard purchases 113 acres of wetlands

Thanks to a grant from the DNR's stewardship program and contributions from Ducks Unlimited and...
Thanks to a grant from the DNR's stewardship program and contributions from Ducks Unlimited and the Nelson Family Fund, the village of Howard has purchased 113 acres of wetlands, adjacent to the Ken Euers Nature Area.(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - The village of Howard is celebrating the acquisition of a major piece of land that will further the preservation of wetlands around the Bay of Green Bay.

Thanks to a grant from the DNR’s stewardship program and contributions from Ducks Unlimited and the Nelson Family Fund, the village of Howard has purchased 113 acres of wetlands, adjacent to the Ken Euers Nature Area. As public property, kayakers, nature lovers, and birders are welcome at the Duck Creek Conservation Corridor.

“The location here, the Ken Euers Park which is adjacent to the conservation corridor we’re talking about today is actually the #12 birding hot spot in the state of Wisconsin right now, so this overall, hundreds of locations in the state, so we have something really special and something really precious here that we want to announce to the world, we want to bring our guest tourists and nature lovers out here,” said Nancy Nabak, Bird City Green Bay Representative.

Since the Duck Creek Conservation Corridor is an emergent marsh, the public is welcome to access the land via kayak, launched at Deerfield Docks.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Mother of assaulted Shawano student taking legal action
Thumb print and magnifying glass.
New information on skull found in metal box back in 1979
Appleton police close roads around the 700-block of W. Wisconsin Ave.
Appleton police investigate bomb threat found to be false
Fatal crash generic
One person dead after crash on Wisconsin 57 in Green Bay
The onstage video screens display "The Pick Is In" for the Green Bay Packers during the 2023...
NFL announces 2025 Draft coming to Green Bay

Latest News

Appleton Police squad cars
Appleton Police release report on use of force
Appleton Police release report on use of force
Police lights generic
Fond du Lac Police investigating found body on W. Scott Street
Green Bay area making plans for 2025 NFL Draft