Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Green Bay on Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Wednesday, May 24, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will travel to Green Bay, the U.S. Department of Transportation confirmed Tuesday.

Secretary Buttigieg will visit alongside U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and local leaders. The U.S. DOT says the trip is intendent to highlight progress on implementing the historic infrastructure law.

Following the trip in Wisconsin, Secretary Buttigieg will travel to Cedar Rapids, IA and Dubuque, IA to promote the Biden administration’s agenda.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.