Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Green Bay on Wednesday

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing in America Cabinet," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Washington.(Evan Vucci | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Wednesday, May 24, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will travel to Green Bay, the U.S. Department of Transportation confirmed Tuesday.

Secretary Buttigieg will visit alongside U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and local leaders. The U.S. DOT says the trip is intendent to highlight progress on implementing the historic infrastructure law.

Following the trip in Wisconsin, Secretary Buttigieg will travel to Cedar Rapids, IA and Dubuque, IA to promote the Biden administration’s agenda.

